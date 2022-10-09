Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stake Lifted by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 17,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,484,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in Amgen by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 15,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its position in Amgen by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 1,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $229.03 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $258.45. The company has a market cap of $122.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.16.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.38 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 65.76%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.64.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

