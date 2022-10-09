Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 57.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Moderna were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Moderna by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRNA. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Argus reduced their price target on Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.08.

Moderna Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of MRNA opened at $119.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.03 and a 12-month high of $376.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. Moderna’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In related news, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $28,480.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,146.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Moderna news, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $28,480.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,146.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.69, for a total value of $6,907,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,588,954.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 640,048 shares of company stock worth $96,779,742. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Further Reading

