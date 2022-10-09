Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Purchases 347 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 69.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth $28,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 58.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 780.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 35,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total value of $10,001,860.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,574,929.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 35,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total value of $10,001,860.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,574,929.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $24,934,991.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,518,640.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,621 shares of company stock valued at $48,543,642 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $255.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.62. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.40 and a 52 week high of $324.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.43.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $530.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.57 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 56.60%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ENPH. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $174.00 to $281.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $171.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.17.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

See Also

