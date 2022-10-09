Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Boosts Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 767.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Trust Co lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 8,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 5.0% during the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 19.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 3.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 1.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $113.78 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $65.13 and a 52-week high of $146.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.18 and a 200-day moving average of $113.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.70 by $1.66. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The company had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.23.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.