Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Cuts Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA cut its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 46,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after buying an additional 5,604 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 371,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,833,000 after acquiring an additional 11,383 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $456,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at $6,558,772.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:ES opened at $74.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.03. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $73.74 and a 52 week high of $94.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.50.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 66.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Stories

