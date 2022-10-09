Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Decreases Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 403 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 4,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE:GS opened at $301.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $328.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.02. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $426.16. The company has a market capitalization of $102.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.35.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $0.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $15.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GS. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $395.00 to $429.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.47.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 78,131 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $2,110,318.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 439,180 shares in the company, valued at $11,862,251.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 78,131 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $2,110,318.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 439,180 shares in the company, valued at $11,862,251.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 793,689 shares of company stock worth $23,413,742 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.