Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.64 Million Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in KLA by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in KLA by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of KLAC opened at $314.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $349.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.57. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $282.83 and a twelve month high of $457.12. The stock has a market cap of $44.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

KLA Increases Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.74%.

KLA declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KLAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, June 20th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $420.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $2,786,971.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at $28,073,981.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at $11,341,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $2,786,971.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at $28,073,981.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,859 shares of company stock worth $6,463,025 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

See Also

