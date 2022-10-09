The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stock Holdings Increased by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $495,731.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

TRV opened at $156.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.60. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.40 and a 1 year high of $187.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.72.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.60.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

