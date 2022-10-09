CAPROCK Group Inc. Invests $283,000 in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.1% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 1.8% in the second quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 1.1% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 0.7% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in Realty Income by 2.2% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 8,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:O opened at $58.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a PE ratio of 54.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.78. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.61 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 281.13%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com lowered Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.14.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

