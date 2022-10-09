CAPROCK Group Inc. Takes $311,000 Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,419,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,859,000 after acquiring an additional 451,972 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $178.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

DLTR stock opened at $141.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.51. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $96.70 and a one year high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

