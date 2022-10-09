CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $376,000 Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lowered its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $298,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 467,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,883,000 after purchasing an additional 123,062 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 487,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,642,000 after purchasing an additional 21,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $238,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,888.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,729,020. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRVL. Citigroup lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

Shares of MRVL opened at $42.35 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.07 and a 1 year high of $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.72.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -92.31%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

