Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Hikari Power Ltd raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 151.6% in the 2nd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 20,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRK stock opened at $87.60 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.50 and a 12 month high of $95.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.54. The stock has a market cap of $221.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.27%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.33.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

