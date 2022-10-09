Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $320,000 Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC cut its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 145,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,138,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 21,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 66,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,616 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 18,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687 shares during the period. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.2 %

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $87.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $221.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.50 and a 1-year high of $95.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.27%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

