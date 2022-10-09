Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Cuts Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lowered its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,249 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 1.5% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its position in AbbVie by 311.3% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $138.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $245.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.47. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.86 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 79.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Argus cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.06.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.