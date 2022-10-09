First Merchants Corp Grows Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

First Merchants Corp raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,182 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,306 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 12,474 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 218.0% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 16,732 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after buying an additional 11,471 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,733 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $120.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $300.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.47. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $119.46 and a one year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Benchmark dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.62.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

