The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,290 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 4.7% of Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 25.2% during the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 52,958 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 10,669 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,035 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 7,500 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 5,501 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 42,255 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 8,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock opened at $97.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.10. The company has a market capitalization of $177.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.49, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.23. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $179.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on DIS. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.32.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

