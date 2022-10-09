KBC Group NV Sells 700,391 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

KBC Group NV reduced its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 82.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 148,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700,391 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $13,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,345,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,729,000 after purchasing an additional 996,378 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,837,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,359 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,953,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,742 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,587,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,635,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,664,000 after purchasing an additional 71,910 shares during the last quarter. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lowered Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Airbnb from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on Airbnb from $214.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Airbnb to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

Airbnb Stock Down 2.7 %

In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,969 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,996,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,148 shares in the company, valued at $21,768,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,969 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,996,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,768,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $263,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 238,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,157,360.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 845,279 shares of company stock worth $96,471,588. 32.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $108.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.31 and a beta of 1.07. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $212.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

