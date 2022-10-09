Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,433,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 259,190 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.8% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,068,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,726,603,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15,150.1% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,075,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 4,048,566 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14,217.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,415,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392,030 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 330.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,372,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,519,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,236,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,517,962.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,538. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 27,809 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.95, for a total transaction of $4,114,341.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,866,815.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,517,962.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,538. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 287,722 shares of company stock valued at $42,327,379 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

PG opened at $124.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.39. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $123.76 and a one year high of $165.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.82%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

