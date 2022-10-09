Annex Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 8.4% in the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 2,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.6% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 4.7% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.9% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen set a $510.00 price objective on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $504.27.

In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,015,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,015,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $496.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $482.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $467.88. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $345.90 and a 52-week high of $515.49.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.23%. Analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 19.26%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

