Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Purchased by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,170 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RF. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RF. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.79.

Shares of RF stock opened at $20.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.96. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $25.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 32.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 36.04%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

