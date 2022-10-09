VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Shares Sold by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,282 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 114,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,847,000 after acquiring an additional 28,335 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth $861,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 104,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 30.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 34,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 8,049 shares during the period. Finally, FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ITM stock opened at $44.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.73. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a 1-year low of $43.50 and a 1-year high of $51.45.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Profile

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.