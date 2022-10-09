2,000 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Acquired by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

IWB stock opened at $200.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.30. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $197.03 and a 12 month high of $267.13.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

