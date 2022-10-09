Annex Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCZ opened at $49.13 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.91 and a 12-month high of $77.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.82.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.