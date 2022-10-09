Annex Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 80.0% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $67.59 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.34 and a 1 year high of $82.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.60.

