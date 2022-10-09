Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 833.3% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $130.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.93. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $127.08 and a 12 month high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

