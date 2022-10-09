Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC cut its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $269.10 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $267.10 and a one year high of $408.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $301.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.54.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.519 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

