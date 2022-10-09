Country Club Bank GFN Purchases 164 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Country Club Bank GFN grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $294.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $285.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $327.14 and a 200 day moving average of $337.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $281.69 and a one year high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on MA. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $457.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $411.77.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

