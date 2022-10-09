Country Club Bank GFN Has $650,000 Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Country Club Bank GFN lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

IWV opened at $210.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.11. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $206.81 and a twelve month high of $280.44.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

