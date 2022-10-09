Country Club Bank GFN Sells 3,303 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Country Club Bank GFN decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,303 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,676,000. PACK Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $937,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, AWM Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $966,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $131.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.61 and a 200 day moving average of $144.77. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $128.44 and a 12 month high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

