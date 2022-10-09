Country Club Bank GFN Buys 10,026 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Country Club Bank GFN grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 573.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,026 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEI. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 515.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.9% in the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 122.4% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $113.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.94. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.30 and a fifty-two week high of $129.89.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd.

(Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

