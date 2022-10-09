First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $355,000 Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $64.29 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $74.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $80.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.40.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on GILD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.94.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile



Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.



