QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,748 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 6,748 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,753,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,033,000. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 88,905 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $16,258,000 after purchasing an additional 41,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,745 shares of company stock worth $916,754 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 3.5 %

QCOM opened at $120.91 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $112.92 and a one year high of $193.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.08. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. DZ Bank lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Cowen set a $185.00 price objective on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.29.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

