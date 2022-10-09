Columbus Macro LLC Takes $368,000 Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Columbus Macro LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 604 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 67.9% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 45.5% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Down 3.7 %

BlackRock stock opened at $550.40 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $543.23 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The stock has a market cap of $82.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $659.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $654.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $803.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at $385,963,264.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

