Columbus Macro LLC Takes Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GWW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,019,353,000 after buying an additional 140,892 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth about $214,942,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 367,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,334,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.5% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 306,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,052,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 22.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 289,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,367,000 after buying an additional 54,008 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total value of $1,165,069.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,998,359.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GWW shares. StockNews.com downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Stephens upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $538.33.

GWW opened at $500.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $546.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $506.23. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $413.66 and a one year high of $588.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.58.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.47. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 57.59% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.27 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.14%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

