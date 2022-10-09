Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 1,691 Shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.52% of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDG. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $904,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $792,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,072,000. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Price Performance

Shares of SDG stock opened at $70.52 on Friday. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 1 year low of $69.70 and a 1 year high of $97.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.72.

