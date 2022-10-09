Advisor Resource Council Buys 14,061 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Advisor Resource Council lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 341.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,061 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Savior LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.7% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.9% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of TLT opened at $100.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.24 and a 200 day moving average of $115.48. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.47 and a 12 month high of $155.12.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.244 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

