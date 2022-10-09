Advisor Resource Council Buys 26,218 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Advisor Resource Council lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 427.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,349 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,218 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Comcast by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Down 2.6 %

CMCSA opened at $29.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.14. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $29.19 and a 52 week high of $56.98. The company has a market capitalization of $129.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.48.

About Comcast



Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

