Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 14,206 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 359,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,206 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.27% of Extra Space Storage worth $61,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth $494,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 14,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 19,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,558,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EXR opened at $165.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.37. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.70 and a twelve month high of $228.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 90.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $228.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage to $229.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.90.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

