Advisor Resource Council Grows Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Advisor Resource Council lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,302 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,135,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,340,000 after buying an additional 1,147,867 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 45.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,112,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,112,000 after purchasing an additional 658,300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,629,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,593,000 after purchasing an additional 610,815 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $83,786,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 51.3% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,550,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,181,000 after purchasing an additional 525,597 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $125.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.23. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $123.27 and a 52-week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

