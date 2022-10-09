Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 2,064 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RTX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1,063.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 41,737 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 19,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $84.01 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $106.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.41. The firm has a market cap of $123.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research cut their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

