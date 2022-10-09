Curated Wealth Partners LLC Sells 63 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 32.5% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 63,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,513,000 after purchasing an additional 15,646 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.5% during the second quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 211.7% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 6.3% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,814,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 9.5% during the second quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total value of $630,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,546,838. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total transaction of $78,224.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,167.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total value of $630,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,546,838. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,440 shares of company stock worth $3,003,813. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Booking Price Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,528.70.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,685.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.93, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.24. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.22 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,895.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,007.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.64 by $1.44. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.55) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 EPS for the current year.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

