Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.26% of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $761,000.

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

BKAG opened at $41.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.80. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $40.97 and a 1 year high of $49.66.

