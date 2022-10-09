Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Sells 430 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Paychex by 1.4% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,120,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,634,000 after acquiring an additional 15,158 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Paychex by 8.1% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 25.9% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Paychex by 17.4% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 379,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,202,000 after acquiring an additional 56,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Paychex by 2.3% during the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paychex Price Performance

Paychex stock opened at $109.59 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.97 and a 12 month high of $141.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.81 and its 200-day moving average is $124.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $39.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $3,584,468.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,990,780.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Paychex news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $145,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,069 shares in the company, valued at $7,482,935. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $3,584,468.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,990,780.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,148 shares of company stock valued at $5,916,899 over the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAYX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Paychex to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.45.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

