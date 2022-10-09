Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Trims Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,273 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5,797.6% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,912,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 83,473,098 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 184.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,349,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,516,000 after buying an additional 9,962,715 shares during the period. 55I LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 4,931,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,004,000 after buying an additional 1,600,762 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,413,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,748,000 after buying an additional 1,445,051 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,742,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,944,000 after buying an additional 786,243 shares during the period.

SPLG stock opened at $42.66 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $41.97 and a 12 month high of $56.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.72 and its 200 day moving average is $47.57.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

