Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $266,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank OZK boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

VEA stock opened at $36.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.69. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.97 and a 52-week high of $53.04.

