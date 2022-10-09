Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 46,535 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,930 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 46,535 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Lennar by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lennar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $388,000. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in shares of Lennar by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 5,253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond raised its position in shares of Lennar by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 7,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lennar by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lennar

In other Lennar news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,393,324. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lennar Stock Performance

LEN has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Lennar from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lennar from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Lennar from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.43.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $78.11 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $62.54 and a one year high of $117.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 7.73. The company has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.22.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.92%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

