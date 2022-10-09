Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.83 Million Position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.21% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWC opened at $104.22 on Friday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $101.45 and a 1-year high of $158.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.82.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

