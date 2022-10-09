Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $62.59 Million Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,640,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,787 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.13% of Kraft Heinz worth $62,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 23,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 20.2% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 84,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after buying an additional 14,205 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 45.0% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 5,187 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,067,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $1,150,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 223,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,556,658.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $1,150,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 223,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,556,658.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $766,217.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,644,816.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,438 shares of company stock worth $2,044,977 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $33.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.42. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $32.73 and a 1-year high of $44.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.15%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

