Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,153 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 32,861 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.06% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $66,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 4,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GS opened at $301.08 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $426.16. The company has a market cap of $102.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.02.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $0.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $15.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.61%.

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 110,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $2,989,085.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200,172 shares in the company, valued at $32,440,649.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 110,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $2,989,085.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,200,172 shares in the company, valued at $32,440,649.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 793,689 shares of company stock worth $23,413,742. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $395.00 to $429.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.47.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

