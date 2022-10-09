Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 23,767 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 23,767 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.18% of IQVIA worth $72,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,163,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $252,365,000 after buying an additional 133,700 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 39,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,661,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 78,601 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,056,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $180.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $215.30 and its 200 day moving average is $217.45. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $178.78 and a 1 year high of $285.61.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of IQVIA to $246.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.82.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

